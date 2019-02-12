Scarsdale took a loss on Monday against Mount Vernon but it would take double overtime for the legendary powerhouse to overtake the upstart Raiders. With the addition of new head coach Joe Amelio and some budding talent, the Westchester high school is suddenly better than ever.

“We have really embraced the idea of being the underdog all season long,” said Amelio. “Mount Vernon simply made one more shot than us down the stretch. They made a great drive and kick for a corner three [pointer]. We both traded baskets and got huge stops defensively. Unfortunately, someone had to come out with a win.”

This season, the Raiders have been primarily powered by two players according to Coach Amelio. 6'0" point guard Jayshen Saigel ’20 sets the table with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. 6'2" guard Cole Kattan ‘19 is averaging 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and is spearheading Scarsdale's offense. Kattan's play earned the senior all-conference and all-section 1 honors this season.