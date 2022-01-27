New All-Time Leading Scorer

The Long Island scoring record is held by Guard Ryan Creighton (Greenport ’09) who scored 2,799 points. That record seems impossible to top especially in Covid times with all the games lost over the past year and half. Despite all the obstacles 5’10” PG Zaire Baines (Portledge ’22) knocked down a three pointer from the wing against the Stony Brook School to become to all-time leading scorer in Long Island history.

Baines besides having the scoring title joins elite company of 2,500-point scorers which include Creighton, Ken Wood (East Hampton ’89) and Bobby Hodgson (Floyd ’94). The lefty sniper has been racking up threes and points since an 8th grader on Portledge. While everyone focuses on his scoring he’s developed into a fantastic passer, willing rebounder, and a leader on the floor. Another aspect of Baines success that isn’t spoken enough is how many wins his team has had over the years especially taking on a legit non-league schedule every year.

When we spoke to him about setting the scoring record and his Senior season ending, he said he had very mixed emotions about it all and was just thankful of all the support he’s gotten. Now we admit Baines won’t be able to get to #1 all time and top Joe Girard but don’t be surprised if he gets to 3,000 passing Lance Stephenson.

The Panthers are dominating the PSAA now and are 5-0 in league play. They seemed poised to make a deep state title run which should help Baines go out with a bang. We also learned his recruitment is still wide open despite having a ton of college interest.



