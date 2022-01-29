Never Sleep on Law & Tech

Brooklyn Law & Technology’s tradition never graduates. Legendary and charismatic NYC basketball coach Kenny Pretlow always enforces defensive tenacity and accountability as bedrock tenets of his system.

It doesn't matter who is on the floor.

A stern, no-nonsense tactician known for pulling players instantly for just a single turnover, Pretlow's disciplined style never withers.

Following a topsy turvy year marred by Covid, the Jets played a 2021 summer schedule front-loaded with heavy hitters and bigger, older guys on some of New York City's fabled asphalt proving grounds.

At just 5-foot-6 Gregory Ricketts has led by example as a traditional point guard and seasoned senior leader, averaging a city best 12.2 assists.

Beyond Ricketts torrid passing pace, the suddenly youth-laden program envisions itself oozing of promise.

The sophomore class is starting to blossom, bolstered by the arrival of Vision Academy transfer Kyle Dhu.

In a small ball lineup, Dhu has been a revelation with his athleticism and length on the defensive end. It's enabled him to transition to the role of shot blocker and shot altering presence.

Offensively, he's buoyed by a fluid mid-range game and a shot he can extend beyond the confines of the arc. An evolving downhill scorer and rim attacker, he's bought into the notion of being a three-level scorer.

In sophomore Siyani Arthur, you have a dependable outside shot maker capable of stretching out defenses with range. Notable, game-altering performances over the summer prepared Arthur for a more prominent role this season.

Arthur catalyzed the Jets against John Jay, scoring a game-best 34 points on 8-for-9 from 3-point territory.

Another 2024 guard who has turned heads in quick hit fashion is Keysaun Murray. The quick, shifty Murray has leaned on a steady diet of mid-range of pull-ups and athletic plays.

He's capable of swooping in for putbacks and scoring hustle points. As a lefty, he's difficult to guard when he carves out space off the dribble and permeates the teeth of the defense.

D'Mair Williams, a battle tested junior who brings leadership alongside the Ricketts, has been a focal point.

He's opened a deep 3-point shot. The onus is on him to turn in that big play when the pressure is ratcheted up. He's had multiple games of 20+ rebounds and the lefty has scoring spurt-ability like Matt Scott, the program great who went on to Niagara and now plays professionally overseas.

Williams' improved handle and ability to slither into the defense and score have been noteworthy. He recently had a 24-point game against Poly Prep and has shifted his gaze to go-to option.

Motor and relentlessness have also been evident with Williams. Under Pretlow, he knows no other way.



