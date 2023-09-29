During last year’s historical run at Long Island Lutheran 6’9” F Amdy Ndiaye ( Putnam Science, CT ‘24) was a huge part of their success. The Senegal native transferred over to the program last year and showed a ton of promising potential. When he graduated despite some D1 offers and interest he decided to attend the prep powers Putnam Science Academy in order boost up his stock.

Now that Ndiaye is in the class of 2024 a whole new crop of programs have entered the mix. While his interest is on the rise, he announced on his social media that he had received an offer from Pittsburgh. We know he has visited Eastern Michigan, Rutgers and recently St. Bonaventure who is making a strong push for him. We believe his recruitment should continue to pick up as more programs understand the value and potential Ndiaye brings.

If you missed out Ndiaye at LuHi you certainly missed a very intriguing player who consistently makes a positive impact on the game. He’s a terrific rebounder, excellent shot blocker, communicates well on the defensive end and can guard multiple positions. While his offense has been a big part of the development Ndiaye has morphed into a productive scorer. His ability to make threes, dribble by opposing bigs, finish through contact and complete lobs set him apart from most bigs in his class. We loved Ndiaye in 2023 and believe he’s one of the best bigs in the entire class of 2024 plus wouldn’t be surprised if he became a starter day one.