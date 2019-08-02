Most college coaching staffs were represented in Houston, Storrs, Conn.; Champaign, Ill; and Phoenix last week for the inaugural NCAA Regional Camps and the reviews from coaches were not very positive.



“The positive is, I am trying to figure that out. The talent is not very good. The positive would be, if the talent was good, it would all be worth it,” an assistant coach said told me. “It is all in one venue or a couple of facilities and it is fairly organized for the most part.

“The drawback is, if you don’t get the guys that you need to see, and you’re restricting us to go to those four sites, you’re hoping that you got a kid that was invited to USA Basketball to occupy your time.”

The days were long and drawn out, according to Baylor Hebb, a prospect who boosted his stock at the event.

“The competition was the best around with great skill work but one thing that I would want is a little more of is rest,” he said. “We are all worn out.”

Four-star junior Zach Clemence gave his own evaluation of the event.

“It has been all good,” he said. “I know that it is its first year so you have to give it some space but it has been pretty cool.”

The patience that Clemence displayed was not shared by many of the coaches that were in attendance. Next year and with further tinkering, the NCAA Regional Camps could become a success. However, if organizers do not work more hand-in-hand with the powers that be, July could become a wash.