NYCHoops - NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

July, traditionally a big month for evaluations of potential recruits and for the recruiting landscape at-large, will be quiet this summer. The NCAA has announced that the recruiting dead period imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak has been extended through July 31.

The move essentially ends the traditional AAU circuit, although it remains to be seen if some sort of supplementary evaluation period could be added in August if it is safe and feasible to do so. In the interim, coaching staffs will be forced to continue to rely on previous evaluations, game tape, and virtual visits.

The Division 1 Council Coordination Committee, responsible for the decision to extend the dead period, said that it will re-evaluate the dead period in late June or early July.

The committee also approved virtual observation of voluntary workouts of players by team strength and conditioning coaches. The coaches can observe the workouts and discuss items related to them but will not be able to direct or conduct workouts.

These decisions come on the heels of the recent announcement that football and men’s and women’s basketball programs can begin conducting voluntary team activities on campus starting on June 1, when and where state-issued guidelines allow.

The NCAA seems to be focusing its attention on the safety of current/returning student-athletes in an effort to proceed with fall and winter sports. On the recruiting front, coaching staffs will continue to navigate uncharted waters for at least the next two months.