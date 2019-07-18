The NCAA College Basketball Academy is a new developmental boys basketball academy for prospective student-athletes in the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The academy was created in response to recommendations from the Commission on College Basketball that was chaired by former Secretary of State, Dr. Condoleezza Rice. With input from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the academy is designed to give prospective student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience.

The two sessions of the 2019 NCAA College Basketball Academy will take place July 22-25 (Monday-Thursday) and July 25-28 (Thursday-Sunday) at four regional sites.

Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, Arizona, WEST).

University of Houston (Houston, Texas, SOUTH).

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, Illinois, MIDWEST).

University of Connecticut (Storrs, Connecticut, EAST).