Naz ends the Raven’s Run
The CHSAA held their Intersectional Semifinal matchups on Wednesday night at Fordham University. While it was pouring outside, the packed gym inside was eager to see the Nazareth HS Kingsmen take on the St. Raymond HS Ravens. We loved this battle all the way to the final play and we want you to feel like you were there if you missed it.
When the game began, you could see that Nazareth wanted to pack it in and make threes. The Ravens were having success inside but couldn’t get a shot from beyond the arc to fall at the half. While the Ravens were playing well defensively, one of the key members ended picked up a third foul. The entire gym also could see this was going to be a battle between 6’6” SF Halon Rawlins (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) and Georgia Tech- bound 6’5” SF Brandon Stores Jr. (St. Raymond HS, NY ’25).
The halftime score was 26-23 Nazareth, Rawlins had nine points and Stores led the Ravens with 10-points. Kingsmen’s 6’2” SG Joe Jennings (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) hit a three but the Ravens had an offensive putback. The Kingsmen missed, and Stores made both free throws. Rawlins hit a big three that lifted the Naz faithful off their feet. Raven’s 6’0” PG Anderson Diaz (St. Raymond HS, NY ’27) made two free throws, and Naz missed. The Ravens went 1/2 from the line and the Kingsmen split a pair as well.
Kingsmen scored, and Stores split two free throws. Nazareth hit their seventh three of the game but the Ravens calmly hit two more free throws. Nazareth missed but had a huge offensive putback slam. Stores made both free throws, and Nazareth went 1/2 from line after a questionable call. Then another odd call got the Ravens two free throws. The Kingsmen came down and buried a three to end the third quarter. They led 46-37 and Head Coach Gary Irvin kept his team focused on their goal.
Nazareth blocked the Raven’s, and Stores took a charge then scored but the Kingsmen made two freebies. St Raymond’s missed, Stores took another charge, and scored inside. The Kingsmen turned it over but Ravens didn’t make either free throw after the offensive rebound. Nazareth hit a free throw, and the Ravens missed. Rawling's buried a big three but missed his free throws after Nazareth got a big stop. Diaz blew by the defense for two, Jennings hit 1/2, and the Ravens called timeout down 53-45 with 3:18 minutes remaining.
Diaz had a nasty layup, and Nazareth turned it over in the back court. The Ravens hit a three, then after Nazareth missed, Diaz made two free throws. Kingsmen finished an and1, Rawlins blocked the Ravens and St. Raymond’s called another timeout. Rawlins got another monster block at the rim, Stores made two after getting fouled and then Coach Irvin called a time out 56-54. Kingsmen turned it over, and Stores went 1/2 after drawing another foul. The Ravens secured the rebound and called for a timeout. St. Raymond’s took a tough shot, and Rawlins made two monster free throws. The Ravens slipped and lost possession.
The Kingsmen secured the victory 58-55 and will get a chance to play Stepinac at Fordham University on Sunday. Rawlins was sensational on both ends of the floor, he had 17-points and is definitely a star. Jennings added 10-points. Stores will put this loss on him because it means so much to him but he played so hard and was terrific with 24-points. Diaz had some special plays adding 13-points. We know the Ravens are hurt at the moment but they truly had a special year and return with almost every player on their roster. We have to congratulate Coach Irvin, Rawlins, Jennings and the entire program they will give the Crusaders all they can handle on Sunday.