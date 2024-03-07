The CHSAA held their Intersectional Semifinal matchups on Wednesday night at Fordham University. While it was pouring outside, the packed gym inside was eager to see the Nazareth HS Kingsmen take on the St. Raymond HS Ravens. We loved this battle all the way to the final play and we want you to feel like you were there if you missed it. When the game began, you could see that Nazareth wanted to pack it in and make threes. The Ravens were having success inside but couldn’t get a shot from beyond the arc to fall at the half. While the Ravens were playing well defensively, one of the key members ended picked up a third foul. The entire gym also could see this was going to be a battle between 6’6” SF Halon Rawlins (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) and Georgia Tech- bound 6’5” SF Brandon Stores Jr. (St. Raymond HS, NY ’25). The halftime score was 26-23 Nazareth, Rawlins had nine points and Stores led the Ravens with 10-points. Kingsmen’s 6’2” SG Joe Jennings (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) hit a three but the Ravens had an offensive putback. The Kingsmen missed, and Stores made both free throws. Rawlins hit a big three that lifted the Naz faithful off their feet. Raven’s 6’0” PG Anderson Diaz (St. Raymond HS, NY ’27) made two free throws, and Naz missed. The Ravens went 1/2 from the line and the Kingsmen split a pair as well.

Kingsmen scored, and Stores split two free throws. Nazareth hit their seventh three of the game but the Ravens calmly hit two more free throws. Nazareth missed but had a huge offensive putback slam. Stores made both free throws, and Nazareth went 1/2 from line after a questionable call. Then another odd call got the Ravens two free throws. The Kingsmen came down and buried a three to end the third quarter. They led 46-37 and Head Coach Gary Irvin kept his team focused on their goal. Nazareth blocked the Raven’s, and Stores took a charge then scored but the Kingsmen made two freebies. St Raymond’s missed, Stores took another charge, and scored inside. The Kingsmen turned it over but Ravens didn’t make either free throw after the offensive rebound. Nazareth hit a free throw, and the Ravens missed. Rawling's buried a big three but missed his free throws after Nazareth got a big stop. Diaz blew by the defense for two, Jennings hit 1/2, and the Ravens called timeout down 53-45 with 3:18 minutes remaining.

Halon Rawlins