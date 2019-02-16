After careful review and process here is my final PSAL Class AA Mock Seeds for the upcoming City Playoffs with an explanation underneath as to why I placed each team where I did. Good luck to all teams in the upcoming playoffs with the action getting underway soon.

My PSAL Class AA Mock Seeds

1) South Shore

2) Thomas Jefferson

3) Thurgood Marshall Academy

4) Brooklyn Collegiate

5) Curtis

6) Eagle Academy

7) Cardozo

8) John Bowne

9) WHEELS

10) McKee/Staten Island Tech

11) Francis Lewis

12) JFK

13) Wings Academy

14) Abraham Lincoln

15) Boys and Girls

16) James Monroe

17) H.S. for Construction

18) Springfield Gardens

19) Wadleigh

20) Campus Magnet

21) Eagle Academy II

22) Paul Robeson

