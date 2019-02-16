My PSAL Class AA Mock Seeds + Explanations
After careful review and process here is my final PSAL Class AA Mock Seeds for the upcoming City Playoffs with an explanation underneath as to why I placed each team where I did. Good luck to all teams in the upcoming playoffs with the action getting underway soon.
1) South Shore
2) Thomas Jefferson
3) Thurgood Marshall Academy
4) Brooklyn Collegiate
5) Curtis
6) Eagle Academy
7) Cardozo
8) John Bowne
9) WHEELS
10) McKee/Staten Island Tech
11) Francis Lewis
12) JFK
13) Wings Academy
14) Abraham Lincoln
15) Boys and Girls
16) James Monroe
17) H.S. for Construction
18) Springfield Gardens
19) Wadleigh
20) Campus Magnet
21) Eagle Academy II
22) Paul Robeson
