Mt. Vernon Wins NYS Chip, Undefeated
The New York State Class AA Championship title is returning to a home it knows well Mount Vernon High School, this is the Knights 12th NYS Championship. Legendary Coach Bob Cimmino (576 wins) led the Knights to a perfect 24-0 season despite the obstacles.
This weekend the Knights traveled to Cooling Insuring Arena in Glenn Falls, NY and would advance to the Finals after taking out Baldwin HS 64-57 in the Class AA Semi-Finals. The Knights that led the way were 6’0” G Dylan Colon ‘23 with 17pts, and 6’8” F DeMarley Taylor ‘22 with 17pts, and 12 boards. Senior forward 6’9” Brandon Sinclair ‘22 added 15pts and nine boards in a strong finish.
It was a full court press in Saturday’s Class AA Championship game against Green Tech HS the first half of the game the Knights would fall behind 28-24. But rallied back with a locked down defense only allowing 17 points by the end of the second half. The Knights leadership would carry them to the finish line 55-45 to win the chip.
Junior Knight 6’0” G Elijah Morris ‘23 led with 22pts, and Taylor took the MVP title with 14pts and 10 boards.