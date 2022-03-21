Mt. Vernon Wins NYS Chip, Undefeated

The New York State Class AA Championship title is returning to a home it knows well Mount Vernon High School, this is the Knights 12th NYS Championship. Legendary Coach Bob Cimmino (576 wins) led the Knights to a perfect 24-0 season despite the obstacles.

This weekend the Knights traveled to Cooling Insuring Arena in Glenn Falls, NY and would advance to the Finals after taking out Baldwin HS 64-57 in the Class AA Semi-Finals. The Knights that led the way were 6’0” G Dylan Colon ‘23 with 17pts, and 6’8” F DeMarley Taylor ‘22 with 17pts, and 12 boards. Senior forward 6’9” Brandon Sinclair ‘22 added 15pts and nine boards in a strong finish.