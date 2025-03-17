Mt. Sinai is L. I. Class "A" Champs

The game started with a quick exchange of threes, as 6’2” SG Joseph Prestia (Floral Park Memorial HS, NY ‘26) opened the scoring for Floral Park, followed by a response from 5’9” PG Brock Kolsch (Mount Sinai HS, NY ‘25) . Floral Park’s 6'1" PG Anthony Caris (Floral Park Memorial, NY '25) got off to a fast start with 6 early points including a buzzer-beating layup to give Floral Park a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw more back-and-forth action. Caris continued to score for Floral Park, reaching eight points early in the quarter, but 6’6” SF Brian Vales (Mount Sinai HS, NY ‘26) kept Mt. Sinai ahead with crucial baskets, including two more off second-chance opportunities. The momentum shifted when 6’2” SG Dominic Pennzello (Mount Sinai HS, NY ‘25) hit a mid-range jumper and then a three-pointer, leading Mt. Sinai on an 8-0 run. Kolsch added another three, pushing Sinai’s lead to 23-15. However, Floral Park responded with two clutch threes from 5'11" G Colin Murphy (floral Park Memorial, NY '27), who scored eight straight points, and the teams entered halftime tied at 25-25.

Mt. Sinai came out strong after the break, with Penzello drilling a deep three to start the second half. Kolsch added two more threes in quick succession, stretching the lead to nine. But Floral Park wasn’t finished, as Caris kept attacking the basket, pulling his team within four heading into the fourth quarter. Early in the fourth, Caris drilled a clutch three off a turnover to cut the lead to just two, but Mt. Sinai answered back. Brock found his brother Blake in transition to give Mt Sinai an 8-point lead and Penzello added another basket to seal the win.

Caris, who led Floral Park with 36 points, was brilliant throughout, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Mt. Sinai’s balanced attack, with Penzello finishing with 21 points and Kolsch adding 19 points. Mt Sinai continues their magical run, winners of ten straight.



