Moussa Cisse picks the Cowboys

The transfer portal has been flooded all spring, but it seemed to be slowing down recently. That was until the NBA Draft early entries reached the decision deadline and some started to withdraw their names while others stayed. While some players returned to their programs after backing out of the NBA, players like 6’11” Forward Moussa Cisse withdrew their name but decided to enter the portal in search for a new program.

In his freshmen season at Memphis this year he was named AAC Rookie of the year while averaging 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and just over 18 minutes a game. The former 5-star prospect from Christ the King was ranked the number 24 overall player in his class before heading to college. He admits he got a ton of positive feedback during his time at the G-League elite camp where Cisse constantly was blocking shots. Cisse feels the league scouts have started to see his potential and how much work he’s been putting in towards the game and his future.

The former CHSAA star was a hot commodity once he withdrew his name with several prominent schools reaching out. Cisse did shock some people when he announced today, he’d be signing with Oklahoma State over programs like Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky.

He loved the way they developed Cade Cunningham, he’s been in constant contact with Head Coach Mike Boynton and feels it’s the right place to maximize his talent. While he is an elite defender Cisse believes he is going to make a major statement next season offensively as he looks to collect a Big12 title.



