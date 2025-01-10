Mount Vernon Motors Past Holy Trinity

The Titans were on the board first, Mt. Vernon missed, 6’4” W Baron Pinsky (Holy Trinity HS, NY ’25 ) hit two free throws and then 6’5” F Hadi Adeyi (Mt Vernon HS, NY ‘25 )scored on back-to-back possessions. Mt. Vernon’s big man scored inside, Pinsky scored for Holy Trinity, 5’7” PG Tavien Tyler (Mt. Vernon HS, NY ‘25 ) knocked down a three then found Adeyi for two plus took a charge on the next play. Tyler connected on his second three, and Holy Trinity hit two free throws. The Knights hit a three, but they fouled the Titans.

We couldn’t just give our readers breakdowns of just Day 1 of the Gary Charles Classic. This past Sunday also featured some terrific matchups like game 1 where Mount Vernon took on Holy Trinity. If you like energy, passion, defense, and effort this was the game for you.

Holy Trinity made both, the Knights split a pair and so did the Titans to end the first. Mt Vernon led 18-11 after the first quarter. Pinsky hit a three, Knights missed, Holy Trinity scored but so did Mount Vernon. Adeyi scored after a stop, and Holy Trinity buried a three. The Knights answered with back-to-back triples and scored again after a Titan turnover. Mount Vernon gave up an easy bucket, hit a three, and scored again but the Titans found another bucket.

Trinity hit a freebie, gave up two, and turned it over. Mt Vernon hit a corner three, and Holy Trinity added two more free throws, then gave up another quick bucket. The Titans drew a foul, made a free throw, got a stop, knocked down a big three but found themselves down 12 at the half. Mount Vernon led 42-30, Pinsky made two free throws for Holy Trinity, the Knights scored turned the Titans over and Adeyi scored again. Tyler gave up a basket but then found a big for two and then Adeyi for an easy basket. Holy Trinity split a pair at the line. Mt Vernon scored, blocked the Titans, and got another easy two after a miss Tyler drilled a deep triple.

Mount Vernon’s lead was now over 20 points, Holy Trinity missed and Adeyi scored again. The Titans got a basket, Tyler hit another three then after a miss found another teammate for a layup. Pinsky scored late to end the third quarter, but his team was now down 64-39 with only eight minutes left to play.

The Knights role players showed no mercy and after an 8-3 run Holy Trinity was down with 3 minutes left. Mount Vernon breezed to a 78-50 non-league win and proved to us why they are ready to rise in the Westchester/Upstate NYC Hoops rankings. Adeyi was superb with 14 points, and a few big highlights. While his teammate Tyler impressed as well with 12 points. Pinsky had 13 points for the Titans who will look to learn from this as they build up for league play.