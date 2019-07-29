Miles Brewster ups his game
After primarily playing off the ball for most of his basketball life, 6'3" guard Miles Brewster (Hotchkiss School, CT '20) has started the transition to playing more as a lead guard which he feels ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news