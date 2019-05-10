Memphis lands top-50 senior Lester Quinones
Penny Hardaway continues to recruit at a high level at Memphis as Lester Quinones made his pledge on Friday. The top-50 senior, becomes the Tigers' fourth Rivals150 pledge this recruiting cycle.
Quinones discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I feel like they have the best opportunity of making me into the best pro that I can be. Having Mike Miller, Sam Mitchell and Penny Hardaway, it is nothing but positives,” he said. “Those guys can really develop my game and playing with James (Wiseman) can be really scary to anyone having to guard the two-man game. We have a chance to be a very special team if we land the players that Penny is going towards and the plays that are there now.”
A 6-foot-5 wing with plenty of toughness and perimeter versatility to him, Quinones will be relied upon first for his shot-making prowess. He was one of the best available prospects this spring and for a team that shot just 32 percent from 3-point range last season, Quinones should be the immediate answer in squelching such a concern next season.
Selecting the Tigers over Indiana, LSU, Maryland and Michigan, Quinones is a competitive wing that can also defend different positions in the backcourt. He spent his final year of prep ball this winter at IMG Academy and was a major producer on the Under Armour circuit last summer. Running with the New Heights travel program, he posted per-game averages of 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Quinones is now Memphis’ fourth commitment in the 2019 where each can be found within the Rivals150. In the fall, he will be joined by top-ranked senior James Wiseman, four-stars Damion Baugh and DJ Jeffries, along with hard playing big man Malcolm Dandridge. They may not be done yet as they remain among the favorites for RJ Hampton, Precious Achiuwa and Boogie Ellis.