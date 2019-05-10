Penny Hardaway continues to recruit at a high level at Memphis as Lester Quinones made his pledge on Friday. The top-50 senior, becomes the Tigers' fourth Rivals150 pledge this recruiting cycle.

Quinones discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I feel like they have the best opportunity of making me into the best pro that I can be. Having Mike Miller, Sam Mitchell and Penny Hardaway, it is nothing but positives,” he said. “Those guys can really develop my game and playing with James (Wiseman) can be really scary to anyone having to guard the two-man game. We have a chance to be a very special team if we land the players that Penny is going towards and the plays that are there now.”