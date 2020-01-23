I am not on the McDonald’s All-American committee so I can speak a bit more freely on the voting process compared to others. The 24-member team will be revealed today at 3 p.m. EST, which will be a great day for some of the elite prospects in the 2020 class.

Those that will hit the hardwood in Houston in late March will be more than deserving but I should say, I feel bad for the guard crop. The 2020 class is a really good one and it is most known for the depth of talent in the backcourt.

Unlike NBA All-Star voting process where position groups are split between just guards and forwards, the burger game has remained the more traditional route in selecting point guards, shooting guards, small forwards, power forwards and centers.

This all means that, despite a rather depleted frontcourt class when it comes to elite talent, a few questionable frontline prospects might make it in over, in any other year, no-brainer selections with the guards. We all know that

Jalen GreenandCade Cunninghamare fine but what aboutD.J. Steward, who has put together as good of a senior year that you’re going to find?Andre Curbelomight be the steadiest point guard in the college game next year but do enough people know about him? DidKeon Johnson’s break out too late, if there is such a thing? DidDevin Askew’s fall reclassification hurt his chances in the game’s voting process?

Time will tell but I will say this, someone that doesn’t make the prestigious game will prove to be one of the sport’s best freshmen next season. It happens every year and this time around should be no different.