Bayshore scored first, 6’3” PG Naevon Williams (Southampton HS, NY ‘25) buried a three. The Marauders missed then 6’3” G Alex Franklin (Southampton HS, NY ‘26) converted a tough and1. Marauders 6’2” PG Tay Bumpers (Bayshore HS, NY ‘24) scored then found a teammate for two plus stole the ball on the following possession and scored. Southampton’s big scored, Bayshore answered, Williams finished a layup in traffic but 6’6” SF Christian Smiley Bayshore ‘24 knocked down a shot. Williams found a big for two, and Bayshore scored. Williams got by a defense for two, and Franklin scored after a miss but Bayshore had a late putback to end the quarter.

The Bayshore HS Marauders check in as our No.2 team on Long Island and they took on a scrappy Southampton HS Mariners team from out east. While the Mariners were missing a few key pieces they wanted their shot to compete against the top team to try and pull off the upset. Let’s break it down.

The score was 16-16 when Bumpers finished a layup. Williams answered but Bayshore scored on the next two trips. Each team got a bit sloppy and cold until Bumpers converted a beautiful and1, and then Smiley finished an offensive rebound for two. Southampton missed, and Bayshore hit two free throws, then got a steal for two on the next play. Williams scored over multiple defenders, the Marauders answered. Then Williams got a tough basket late in the second quarter to cut Bayshore’s lead.

Marauders led 33-25 after two quarters of play and had all the momentum, especially with Southampton missing their top scoring option and first player off the bench. Franklin got a bucket, Smiley cut to the basket for two and then hit a floater over the Southampton defense. Bayshore’s lead was now up by ten when Bumpers hit a three. Smiley blocked Southampton, drew a foul, and made a free throw, then threw a dunk for a big slam after another stop. The Mariners scored; but Bayshore missed free throws. Williams scored but Bumpers hit another deep bomb. The teams traded baskets, and Williams made 1/2 from the line. Bumpers hit another triple then found a teammate for two to end the third quarter.

Bayshore was up 52-35 after their stellar play to end the third quarter. Smiley scored to start the fourth, and Franklin converted two free throws. Bayshore hit a free throw, Southampton scored and got two more points at the line from Franklin. Bumpers stopped the run with a basket. The Mariners scored, and Smiley answered but Franklin scored as well. Southampton was playing much better, they just were running out of time.

Bumpers scored again, putting the game away and leaving no doubt. Bumpers was sensational with 20-points and finally looked comfortable with his new squad. Smiley was great with 14- points, and Franklin had 18-points for Southampton. Williams who really impressed us all game had a team high 21-points. The Mariners are at full strength and will be a problem. Especially with their terrific staff and Williams. We don't know if anyone will be able to knock off the Marauders as they continue to solidify themselves as the top dog in Suffolk.