NYCHoops - Manning finds a new home

In his first year at LSU 6”6 junior guard Charles Manning averaged 8 points, 4 rebounds and 19 minutes a game. He transferred in from JuCo powerhouse Florida Southwestern and believed this upcoming season could be a breakthrough for him.

Unfortunately for the former Bridgehampton and LuHi standout with his minutes and opportunities limited he has decided to enter the transfer portal.

While Manning hasn’t been hooping on Long Island for a while now it’s hard to forgot how dominant he was. The 6”6 guard was special, he’s an impressive athlete with a nice wingspan. He’s got a great midrange game, rebounds very well and can defend multiple positions. His journey to LSU took time but during his first year there he shot over 50% from the field including an impressive 40% from the 3pt line.

Despite a solid Junior year Manning’s expectation were big this year as he hoped to take that next step and enter the starting the lineup. After six games this year the Senior guard has decided to enter the transfer portal and apparently has already decided where he’d like to go.

South Alabama was able to land the former Tiger as he will look to close out his career there. He chose them over Arkansas, Hofstra, San Diego State, Fresno State and Cal Poly according to ESPN.



