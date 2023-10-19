Known for his adeptness of decision making and cerebral style as a versatile 6-foot-10 forward, Manhattan native and Class of 2025 forward Jack Bailey's on-court performance mirrors that of his performance in the classroom. A high academic recruit at Blair Academy (NJ), the pick and pop four-man is hearing from the likes of Harvard, Stanford, Notre Dame, Boston College, and a number of highly prominent academic and athletic programs. While Bailey has recently taken multiple unofficial visits, he is slated for an official visit to Butler University in Indiana this ensuing week. Bailey has gathered recent interest from Cal and Indiana.

Known for his deft shooting touch and playmaking, Bailey upped his high major stock with the Riverside Hawks this past summer. He heard from an array of programs at the start of the contact period.

The attention hasn't tailed off. Bailey is currently being recruited by Iowa and Penn State as well. The veteran, proven junior has established himself as a central figure of a talented Blair team. This team features Bucknell-commit Jayden Williams, heavily recruited Class of 2026 guard Deron Rippey, and several others anticipated for meaningful roles this season. This year's team has considerable New York City representation, with Williams being from the Bronx and Bailey hailing from Manhattan and Rippey from Brooklyn.