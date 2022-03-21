Manhasset Wins Class "A" State Title

The Manhasset Indians got a huge 69-55 victory over Poughkeepsie to advance to the State A Final. 6’4” SG Liam Connor ‘23 was sensational scoring 29 points and gave them an opportunity to take on New Hartford the Section III Champs.

Sunday afternoon Manhasset trailed by two after the first quarter at Cool Insuring Arena. Despite being down early they dominated the next two quarters holding New Hartford to 10 points and by the fourth quarter it was too late. The Indians won the game 62-51 winning the state championship which they haven’t since 1986. Here’s the recap.

The Indians set the tone early using multiple defenses to try to trap and confuse New Hartford’s top scorer 6’4” SG Zach Philipkoski ‘23. They tripled teamed, used zones anything they could to force him to give it up. Everyone in the gym could see Manhasset wasn’t going to let Philipkoski be the reason they lost the title. However New Hartford leaned on 6” G Will Trela ‘22 who knocked down multiple shots early on for the Spartans. Manhasset was getting quality looks and executing as they got a few buckets from Manhasset’s 5’10” CG Mike Notias ‘22 and Connor.

They gave up the lead then took it back when Trela drilled a huge three in the final seconds to give him 11 and New Hartford a 16-14 lead. Despite 16 points their top man was held without a bucket in the first or the second. New Hartford forced some bad shots, turned the ball over and couldn’t get anything to fall. Connor and Notias continued to find baskets for the Indians as they started to pull away. 6’5” F Liam Buckley ‘23 had an average game for his standards in the semis but really delivered with some big moments for Manhasset. The Indians held the Spartans to only 3 points in the quarter and now lead 25-19 at the half.

This game plan by the Manhasset’s coaching staff was truly fantastic as it really threw off any rhythm or flow New Hartford could create. The Spartans were able to slow down Connor a bit, but they continued to struggle offensively until Philipkoski finally was able to get a bucket. While they were figuring out the defense Manhasset kept scoring and had stretched its lead to 12 with little time left int he quarter. New Hartford got free for a score, but Notias hit a monster three pointer in the final seconds to take a 39-26 lead heading into the fourth.

Philipkoski connected on a three and got another one to drop but Buckley was able to answer for Manhasset. Buckley was able to score as the Spartans hit another three, but they had to start fouling sending Indians to the line. Notias hit pair, Philipkoski hit a three they got two more free throws then Buckley finished a tough inside score. New Hartford finally was able to score but Manhasset made their free throws and they had run out of time and stops.

Head Coach George Bruns and his boys were now state champions winning by a final of 62-51. New Hartford deserves a ton of credit for their incredible run and Philipkoski really can fill it up despite the slow start he finished with 21 points 18 of which came in the fourth. Buckley had a team high 19 and was named to the all-tournament team as well as Notias who finished with 16. Connor who chipped in with 13 was selected tournament MVP as he flashed some serious superstar potential.



