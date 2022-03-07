Manhasset Overcomes Deficit; Wins Nassau "A" Title

HEMPSTEAD, NY - This matchup featured the #1 seeded Manhasset Indians against the #3 seeded Garden City Trojans at Hofstra University for a shot at the A title. While people were still shuffling in Garden City got off to an electric 16-0 run to start the game and taking the first quarter. Manhasset may have gotten knocked down, but they got up winning the second 13-4 cutting the lead to three points. They both scored 16 points each in the third, but the Indians dominated the 4th 21-10 giving them a 56-48 victory. Here’s the full story.

The Trojans came out on fire scoring 16 straight getting multiple buckets from 6’1” SG Leonidas Vlogianitis ‘23 and 6” G Kyle Wood ‘22. Manhasset missed shots, turned the ball over and couldn’t slow down Garden City at all. Finally, after over 4 minutes the Indians were on the board and then got back-to-back hoops from 6’4” F Liam Connor ‘23. Vlogianitis finished a layup to end the quarter with Garden City leading 18-6.

5’11” PG Mike Notias ‘22 finished a layup for the Indians, but Garden city answered with an inside score. The score was 20-8 with 5 minutes to go when Manhasset got a 7-0 run capped off by a Notias putback. Manhasset got a loose ball finished a layup through contact but was called for a charge causing the crowd to erupt. Wood finished a layup for the Trojans, Connor drilled a pullup then found an open teammate for a score to end the half.

Garden City lead 22-19 after the half and started with a big three from Wood but Manhasset answered with a three of their own. Vlogianitis nailed a three, Indians converted 1/2 from the line then got a big offensive rebound put back for Connor. Vlogianitis scored in traffic, Connor finished a layup then Vlogianitis got inside for another bucket. Manhasset called a timeout turned it over, Wood scored but the Indians answered. Connor converted an and1 and Garden City called a time out with 1:15 left in the third up 34-32. Wood knocked down both free throws, Vlogianitis got a steal then a layup and Connor drilled a massive three to end the quarter.

The Indians started the fourth with a three, Wood scores inside then Notias went 1/2 from the line. Garden City scored, Manhasset hit a big three to tie the game with 5:25 left. Notias made a pair of free throws to take their first lead then stole the ball and finished a lay up to go up 4. Wood used a nice drop step to score, Notias broke through for a layup then after a stop Connor grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled.

Connor nailed both free throws giving them a 6 point with 2:51 left and Garden City called timeout. Wood finished a tough two, Garden City scored again but the Indians got a big put back to keep the lead at 4. Manhasset called a timeout to settle down and it worked as Notias finished a huge lay up to go up 6 with under a minute. The Trojans got multiple looks but couldn’t finish and ended fouling the Indians after they grabbed the rebound.

Manhasset nailed both, Garden City missed their shot and the Indians won 56-48. Connor led the Indians with 18 points including some huge plays and Notias finished with 11. Wood led all scorers with 19 points while Vlogianitis added 13. Manhasset will take on Baldwin this upcoming week and eventually Kings Park as their dream season continues.



