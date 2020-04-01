Malik Martin finds a fit at URI
Staten Island star Malik Martin has been on a long and winding road to find the right college fit. In 2018, he committed to and started at a Conference USA school but after two years playing out of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news