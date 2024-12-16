Madison is the Real Deal

We always hype up and talk about the excellent guards in New York. Well to be honest this area is loaded with versatile and athletic forwards. The Crusaders have arguably the best back court in the country but their new big man 6’9” F MJ Madison (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘26) looks special.

Madison started to look like a prospect during last year when he was in Georgia. We fast forward to now and we have a completely different player. He’s polished, has a great basketball IQ, gets to his spots and is tough around the basket. The junior forward blocks shots, pounds the boards, alleviates ball pressure, makes threes and brings juice. We love the passion Madison plays with on the court, he’s coachable, a great teammate and seems to have completely bought in already at LuHi.

We got a great chance to focus on him during his game vs Sierra Canyon and we came away even more impressed. He impacts winning, does the little things, he’s expanding his offense and is checking off a lot of boxes. This move to LuHi was a risky one, but it looks like it’s going to work out extremely well for both sides. His versatility allows them to use guard heavy lineups, and he’s a perfect small ball 5. He understands the game and knows his role in the system. A few smart D1 programs like Penn State, Georgia and West Virginia have already offered but we’re shocked he doesn’t have over 20 offers. Keep buying stock in this young man because we certainly are.