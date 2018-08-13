SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, NY – Eight teams made it to the More Than A Game Summer League quarterfinal rounds on Sunday but only four advanced to next week’s semifinals. Due to inclement weather event was not held outdoors in St. Albans Park but indoors at the Boys & Girls Club.

Almighty Force’d Team Up Out, 86 – 84

Dion Wright & Odeen McIntosh M. Wingate

Game number one of the quarterfinals set the tone that level of play had been raised as Team Up, the defending champions ending up falling short against Almighty Force. Team Up received some fire in the first half from recent Cardozo graduates Marcus Hammond ’18 and Dejavayghn Utley ‘18 but their entire squad was almost outscored from 6’1” Dion Wright (Upper Room ’21) who netted 20 first half points. Down 41 – 24 to start the second half, Team Up mounted a comeback led by Utley and Justin Forest (Campus Magnet ’18). With 9:45 left in regulation the duo drained back to back four-point plays capped off by Forest giving them their first and only lead at 59 – 57. Wright was hampered by cramps in the second half but Sean Gordon and Jermain Griffiths (Upper Room ’20) picked up the slack and with help from Odeen McIntosh (South Shore ’19) regained the lead for Almighty Force. The lead did exchange hands down the stretch, but the overall momentum swung away from Team Up as Almighty Force pulled off the upset. Wright paced Almighty Force with 26 points with Griffiths and Gordon contributing 18 points and 15 points respectively. Utley was high man for Team Up with 26 points.

Brooklyn Law sentences Team Underrated to death, 67 – 44

Larry Moreno and Davontae Cook M. Wingate

The second game of the afternoon was over almost before it began as the combination of St. Francis bound Larry Moreno ’18 and Davontae Cook ’19 proved to be too hot to handle. With only sparse scoring as a team led by Kelvin Addingi (Upper Room ’18), Team Underrated found themselves in a 17-point hole by half time. The second half didn’t fare much better as a Team Underrated chided Moreno who proceeded to go on a 19-point scoring spree at his expense. With 7:45 left in regulation, Brooklyn Law’s lead grew to 21 points and with 2 minutes remaining the refs pulled the plug. Moreno finished with a game-high 31 points with Cook adding 13 points. Addingi scored 12 points for Team Underrated.

PD Nation Takes Down NYC Finest, 71 – 59

Bernard Kovina & Anthony Marshall M. Wingate

On paper, NYC Finest should have mopped the floor with PD Nation. After all they touted at least three players with multiple division I offers in their starting five. Fortunately for PD Nation, the game is played on the court. Hassan Diarra (Putnam Science Academy ’20), Alejandro Vasquez ‘19 and Kareem Reid ‘20 seemed to set the stage early as the trio quickly scored, giving NYC Finest an early advantage. PD Nation, however bided their time and chipped away at its deficit. Perimeter shots by Vasquez briefly kept NYC Finest out front by three points but scoring from Anthony Marshall (Metro BDA ’20) and 6’8” Bernard Kovina (Our Savior Lutheran ’19) tied the game at 10 all with 11 minutes left in the opening half. NYC Finest promptly regained their advantage but the PD Nation once again rose up. After knotting the game again at 22 late in the half, they out hustled NYC Finest and went on an 8 – 0 run. PD Nation was up 34 – 29 to start the second half but Marshall, Kovina and Tay Lynch (Q.H.S.T. ’18) increase that lead to 10 points with 2 minutes remaining in the game. NYC Finest would get no closer. Kovina was the high scorer for PD Nation with 22 points with Marshall contributing 19 points. Vasquez netted 23 points for NYC Finest

Dozo Ousted by Elite 84, 74 – 70

Syl Granda, Aquarn Butler & Richard Martelly M. Wingate