ST ALBANS, NY -On Saturday, two undefeated teams went at each other during the championship round of the M.T.G. Summer League Championship. After dominating the boards as and incorporating 4-star weaponry, NYC Finest would remain undefeated at 8 – 0 after taking down Team Underrated, 59 – 46.

Early turnovers by Team Underrated set the stage for NYC Finest, a team comprised primarily of players from John Bowne HS and coached by Rob Diaz, to jump out front and stay there. Rivals.com 4-star Hassan Diarra ‘20 and his younger brother Cherif Diarra (John Bowne '21) powered NYC Finest along with balance scoring and rebounding from their teammate. Conversely, T.U. under head coach Andre' Edwards had troubles putting the ball in the bucket and trailed their opponent 25 - 19