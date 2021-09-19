M.T.G. B2S Invitational Returns

RICHMOND HILL, NY – As New York basketball slowly begins to thaw from the COVID-19 pandemic, local preseason tournaments reemerge . The M.T.G. Back-to-School Invitational run by Rob Moses is one such event that featured some of the intriguing high school players. NYCHoops.net was at the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday to recap some of the action.

In the opening game, the Terriers of Fresh Meadows faced off against Flushing’s Holy Cross Crusaders. St. Francis Prep jumped to an early lead behind the aggressive play of Josh Pasorelli and Mario Battaglia.

Trailing 29 – 21 at the half, the Crusaders tried to close the gap. Perimeter offense from Anthony Russo and narrowed Preps advantage to 4 points early in the second half but left-handed guard Chance Morrish ‘23 provided timely buckets along with floor generalship steering the Terriers to a seven-point victory.

Passorelli led the way with 13 points with 16 points with Morrish adding 12 points. Russo paced Holy Cross with four trifectas for 12 points.

Chaminade Overpowers Van City, 50 – 38

At first glance it appeared as the players from Van Buren HS collectively known as Van City were going to stun Chaminade. The Flyers from Mineola, NY usually decimate opponents with superior perimeter shooting and superior ball movement but against Van City they found themselves behind the public-school players by double digits early in the half paced by Naseem Miller ‘22

Trusting the process, Chaminade quickly turned the tables using impressive and crisp ball movement and led 27 – 20. Van City never recovered.

Dave DeBusschere was the high scorer for Chaminade with 17 points. Miller led Van City with 17 points.