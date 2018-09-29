SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, NY- It was Long Island Lutheran day at the More than a Game Back 2 School Preseason Invitational on Saturday as the fully loaded Crusaders took to the court twice to play a pair of PSAL favorites this season in Brooklyn Collegiate and Eagle Academy. Both proved to be competitive matchups with the PSAL foes having their moments throughout, but LuHi showed why they are going to be so tough this season by going 2-0 and showing dominance and depth at nearly every spot on the floor. We at NYCHoops.net made our way to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens to take in the action and now present to you a recap of the two games featuring the Crusaders of Long Island Lutheran.

Long Island Lutheran Tops Brooklyn Collegiate, 53 - 44

Key & Andre' Curbelo M. Libert

Early on in this one as the Lions did a strong job of containing the LuHi guards, it was Yoro Sidibe '19 who proved to be a major difference maker as the 6'6" wing was able to show the ability to score from the outside, while also being a dynamic finished in the open floor rising above and finishing with authority on alley oop passes from Andre Curbelo '20. Majesty Johnson '20 was a tough matchup though as the Brooklyn Collegiate guard was solid from behind the arc, while Amahrie Simpkins '20 was able to slash down the baseline and finish against contact down low. It was a tie game at 12 with just under 5 minutes to play in the opening half when Long Island Lutheran began to instill their will on the game. Curbelo and Hugo Bergstrom '20 each hit three balls from the wings, and with Zed Key '20getting in great positions to finish around the rim, the Crusaders ended the half on a 9-2 run to take a 21-14 lead into the break. The combination of size and speed for LuHi looked to break the game open as Key and Essam Mostafa '19 were each using their strength down low to score, while Curbelo continued to shine running the floor and turning great defense into easy offensive opportunities as the lead grew to 32-18 for the Crusaders. Applying more pressure and denying Curbelo the ball more, Brooklyn Collegiate started to chip away at the LuHi lead as Johnson and Glen Anderson '19 would hit back to back three's, and with Simpkins being a versatile weapon on the wing with his length, the Lions fought all the way back to make it just a 34-31 game with 6:22 to play. That was as close as Brooklyn Collegiate got though as the Lions run was broken up by a Jalen Celestine '20 floater in the paint and then a pair of Key finishes inside where he demonstrated excellent footwork to score made it a double digit lead once again for Long Island Lutheran. LuHi never pulled away and took command of the game, but they never saw the lead dip under 8 from that point on as the inside/outside depth of the Crusaders proved to be too much for the upstart PSAL Brooklyn AA school as Long Island Lutheran would take the 53-44 win. Key would lead the Crusaders with 15 points, Curbelo added 11 points, while the newcomer in Sidibe chipped in with 10. For Brooklyn Collegiate it was a game high 18 points from the quick and elusive Johnson as he knocked home 5 of 8 three-point attempts, while Anderson also had 12 points in the tough and hard-fought defeat.

Long Island Lutheran Beats Eagle Academy, 51 - 37