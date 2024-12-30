LuHi Stuns Columbus

Columbus started with a three, got a stop then 6’8” W Caleb Gaskins (Columbus HS, FL ’26) scored and then 6’6” SG Jaxon Richardson (Columbus HS, FL ‘26) got fouled after a tough bucket. Then 6’5” PG Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘26) had a tough put back for LuHi. Both teams traded hoops, 6’3” PG Kayden Mingo (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘25) scored but Richardson answered. Dylan Mingo got loose for two, LuHi got called for goaltending and Columbus took a 17-8 lead into the second quarter.

The Jordan Holiday Classic is an elite event featuring some of the best teams' coaches and prospects in the country. When the schedule dropped the matchup, everyone circled Long Island Lutheran against Columbus High School (FL). This game has been brewing since last year when both teams emerged as top programs. Baruch College was filling up quickly with some major star power as both teams prepared for the tip.

LuHi started the second with a bucket from 6’0” PG Nigel James (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘25) who is committed to Marquette. Gaskins scored but Dylan Mingo answered with a quick hoop. Richardson split a pair of free throws. Kayden Mingo scored then found his big for an easy layup. Columbus went on a 5-0 run. James scored, Gaskins finished a post entry for two, but Kayden Mingo drilled a triple. James got by everyone for two, and Columbus scored. While the momentum was shifting LuHi still trailed 32-23 at the half.

Dylan Mingo hit two free throws after being fouled, Columbus turned it over and James finished around the hoop for two. Columbus hit a free throw, Kayden Mingo hit a three, then scored a layup but Gaskins answered for Columbus. LuHi scored, Columbus missed their free throws. James finished an acrobatic alley-oop which electrified the crowd giving them the lead. Explorers scored, LuHi answered, Richardson got free for two and then the Head Coach of Columbus received a tech.

Kayden Mingo made both free throws, then made a three. The Explorers hit a three back, but Kayden Mingo then buried back-to-back triples. They led 49-42 but Columbus hit a late three to end the third quarter and cut LuHi’s lead to 4. Dylan Mingo connected on a three, Gaskins scored on back-to-back plays. Mingo hit another three, but Richardson slammed a big alley-oop. Now only up by 6 James hit a massive three. Columbus added two free throws, but James scored again. Gaskins answered for Columbus, and Dylan Mingo scored. The Explorers turned it over and fouled James.

He went 1/2 from the line, then Gaskins missed, and Dylan Mingo scored. Richardson converted an and1, but time was running out. Columbus pressed; James found their big for a slam. The Explorers hit a three, but LuHi broke the press again for a slam. Dylan Mingo hit a free throw after a steal, and Columbus missed. LuHi got by the defense for another slam. Gaskins hit a quick three, and Mingo hit a free throw. The Explorers missed; James calmly made both free throws which sealed the game.

The Crusaders won 77-66 pulling off one of the best upsets of the season. This team needed it in the worst way, and they delivered. The Mingo brothers split the MVP award combining for 45 points while James was really impressed as well with 18 points and 7 assists. This trio was fantastic and showed out for all of Long Island and New York. Columbus fell short but are a true powerhouse in every sense of the word. That roster is special, Gaskins had an impressive game with 21 points while Richardson certainly flashed with his 19 points. This was a game and night Long Island will never forget.