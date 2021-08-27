LuHi Adds Rivals 4Star Shooter
The Long Island Lutheran program has a ton of talent and depth but still seems to be adding players. They recently added a decorated D1 prospect, Louis Hutchinson '22, from IMG Academy, FL, and ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news