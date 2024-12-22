Loughlin Pounded by the Royals

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY - As the holiday season begins to dominate New York, the Christ the King Royals are showing the same traits of superiority. On Sunday, Bishop Loughlin felt that domination as the Lions were thrashed by CTK, 71 – 47.
The Royals leaped out front from the get-go with blocking from 6’7” Vuk Zelic ‘27 and perimeter scoring from Markell Alston ’25. Loughlin tried to push back with impressive work in the paint by 6’10 sophomore Papa Diok ‘27, but the Lions trailed by 6 at the end of the warm-up quarter and fell further behind, 36 – 20 by halftime.
Senior guard Jayden Ramirez ’25 pushed the pace for Christ the King which kept the Lions on their heels all game long. While 6’0” Bryce Hamilton ‘26 provided the lion’ share of the offense for Bishop Loughlin, it was simply not enough.
In a 22-point deficit at the end of three quarters, Loughlin lost by 24 points. Christ the King was paced by Ramirez with 15 points. Hamilton was the high scorer for the Lions with a game high 16 points.