FRESH MEADOWS, NY – Someone’s Oh had to go on Tuesday as the undefeated Bishop Loughlin Lions travelled from Brooklyn to Queens and faced off against St. Francis Prep. While Loughlin battled until the very end, a blazing hot Josh Pascarelli ‘23 scorched the Lions with 5 three-pointers, leading the Terriers to a 67 – 61 win.

The Marist bound senior set the stage early, draining his first trey that put St. Francis Prep ahead. The Terriers maintained that lead for the majority of the first quarter before as 6’4” Jakai Sanders ‘24 and 6’3” Christian Jeffery ‘24 countered and regained the lead with 3:10 remaining in the warm-up quarter. A trifecta by Nigel Moore ‘25 plus back-to-back dunks in transition by Pascarelli sparked a 9 – 0 Terrier’s run, giving them an 8-point lead at the end of the quarter. An advantage that the Terriers would not relinquish. .