Loughlin Gets Pascarelli’d By Terriers
FRESH MEADOWS, NY – Someone’s Oh had to go on Tuesday as the undefeated Bishop Loughlin Lions travelled from Brooklyn to Queens and faced off against St. Francis Prep. While Loughlin battled until the very end, a blazing hot Josh Pascarelli ‘23 scorched the Lions with 5 three-pointers, leading the Terriers to a 67 – 61 win.
The Marist bound senior set the stage early, draining his first trey that put St. Francis Prep ahead. The Terriers maintained that lead for the majority of the first quarter before as 6’4” Jakai Sanders ‘24 and 6’3” Christian Jeffery ‘24 countered and regained the lead with 3:10 remaining in the warm-up quarter. A trifecta by Nigel Moore ‘25 plus back-to-back dunks in transition by Pascarelli sparked a 9 – 0 Terrier’s run, giving them an 8-point lead at the end of the quarter. An advantage that the Terriers would not relinquish. .
St. Francis Prep extended its lead in the second quarter as Pascarelli and Tyler Michel ’24 drop three-pointer after three-pointer on the Lions. At the half, Loughlin trailed 38 – 27 and with 3 minutes left in the third quarter, that lead grew to 15 points.
Down 13 points to start the fourth quarter, the Lions made a lunge at the lead spearheaded by the tenacity of Jeffery. Midway through the quarter, the Lions had sliced St. Francis Prep’s lead to 4 points with a minute left in regulation. Loughlin had the momentum but two ill-advised perimeter shots and free-throws, but Pascarelli squashed that momentum, sealing the deal from the foul line.
Pascarelli led St. Francis Prep with a game high 28 points. Jeffries was the high man for Loughlin with 20 points.