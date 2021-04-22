Lopez picks America East school
The former All CHSAA selection for St. Francis Prep made his college announcement on Wednesday. The 6”4 Combo Guard AJ Lopez of Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland decided to commit to the University of New ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news