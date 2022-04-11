Long Islanders making moves

During this offseason we have covered a ton of activity in the college transfer portal especially the New York prospects. The portal is absolutely flooded right now and effecting the way college programs recruit high school players. While it has gotten a bit out of control two Long Island natives have made major announcements over the past few weeks and we have the story.

The first prospect we are featuring is 6’5” Junior SG Lester Quinones of Memphis University. Quinones was originally a star at Brentwood High School before going to New Jersey and finishing at IMG Academy. He announced that he will be entering his name in the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal as well. If he doesn’t get the feedback from scouts at the next level, he wants his plan is to return to college and find a new home.

While at Memphis his game has really developed, and he’s really excelled in his role there. He has improved his 3-point numbers and shot over 40% the last two seasons. Quinones also brings a ton of experience playing in 87 games averaging 10 points and 4 rebounds a night. His quest for the pros could be a year too early but he possesses a ton of qualities that NBA shooters have. We wouldn’t be surprised if he works out well and a team falls in love with him, but he always has the option to return to school.

Our next athlete discussed in this article is 6’3” Junior PG Terry Roberts of Bradley University. The Amityville native has grinded and worked his way to the D1 level after a stint at Believe Prep and Junior College. Roberts was named best newcomer of the conference and almost lead Bradley in every statistical category this year. Despite having a terrific first year in the program Roberts has always wanted to play in front of huge crowds and for a high major.

While we know the portal has way too many players in its Roberts has received a ton of attention from other programs. Many of the athletes have decided to keep their recruitment exclusive to their camp but the Junior Point Guard posted that he has trimmed his list to 10 schools. His list is very impressive, and it includes Texas, Memphis, Florida, Oregon, Maryland, Wichita State, Mississippi State, Georgia, Missouri plus Kansas State. Roberts has set up visits to about 5 or 6 schools and will make his decision soon. We haven’t ruled out the possibility of Roberts and Quinones potentially teaming up next year to make an NCAA tournament run.



