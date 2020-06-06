Long Islander Zooms New Offer
The recruiting season is getting a bit dry for some but for one Long Island native it continues to heat up. Right now, this player is a little low in the Rivals deck of rankings, but 6’3” PG/SG Jor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news