NYCHoops - Long Islander Wins Mr. New York B’ball

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York announced today Brentwood’s lead guard, Jordan Riley '21, has won the prestigious Mr. New York Basketball award. Riley is a 4 star, 6”4, combo guard who is ranked 129th in the class of 2021, according to Rivals and a top 3 prospect in the State. He becomes the 2nd Long Island, public school player to win the award this past decade with Hills East Savion Lewis winning it in 2018.

Riley is an elite athlete, an incredible shot maker and a winner. The future Georgetown Hoya is known for his highlight reel dunks and blocks but has really developed an impressive overall game. He’s been the focus of the opponent’s defenses for years, enduring double and even triple coverage at times this year. This season he averaged over 31 points a game leading all Long Island the Indians to Suffolk Championship game.

While New York is absolutely loaded right now with talent Riley clearly deserved this award in our opinion. The season may have been shortened and even canceled for some, but the Senior guard put on a show every opportunity he was afforded. His decorated, historic, 4-year high school career has come to an end, but Riley will look to be an immediate impact player for Head Coach Patrick Ewing, next season.

If the Brentwood star can hit the ground running, he could be one of the top up and coming prospects in the Big East next season. Will be great to monitor Riley at the next level, as he tries to become the next Mr. New York to make it to the league.



