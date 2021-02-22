Long Islander’s recruiting soars
Former Long Island standout is on a tear this season for JUCO powerhouse Florida South Western State. The team has faced a tough schedule so far but is 8-1 and ranked in the top 15. Dolphin’s go-to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news