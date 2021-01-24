NYCHoops - Long Island Wing Heads to MEAC

This past Friday 6”6 wing Bryce Harris a Senior from Putnam Science Academy was set to make his official college decision. He ended up having to push his commitment to Saturday night at 8pm which was announced vis his Twitter account. However, Harris made it official tonight announcing he will be headed to Howard University with a video featuring his family.

The senior wing was a superstar on Long Island at Brentwood Hs before transferring down to North Carolina. While he built his resume up down there his family ultimately decided to come back up north to finish his career at powerhouse Putnam Science Academy. He’s yet to play for the prep school but has been training and working out constantly to stay ready.

The Bisons land a dynamic wing with excellent guard skills who can rebound at an elite level. His ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, handle the ball and guard 1-5 make him very versatile. He’s a high character kid with a strong body and work ethic.

Expect Harris to bring passion at the next level and be able to compete for minutes there right away. This is a big time pickup by Howard especially with Harris having over 15 D1 offers to various programs.

Head Coach Kenny Blakeney has put an emphasis on recruiting and this signing is a big step towards back-to-back impressive classes for Howard.



