BAYSIDE, NY – The evening was all about Long Island at the EYAC/Beacon Back-to-School 2K18 Classic . Three of the four teams were from Nassau or Suffolk County and the one that wasn’t was consumed by L.I. dominance on Thursday.

The new look Friars of St. Anthony graduated five seniors, so the Friars played against players from Adlai Steven High School in the Bronx with five new starters. With 4 of his five former player as scholarship athletes, Coach Sal Lagano had a tall task in replacing them but said he has a young and enthusiastic bunch picking up the baton. “Their attitude is great, and they play defense.”

Stevenson learned that the hard way as they quickly fell behind Sat. Anthony’s by 15 points and trailed at the half 34 – 15. Among the more notable Friars contributors was 6’3” junior Andre’ Snoddy ’20 who showed an assortment of moves to get the cup. Another player who was a difference maker for St. Anthony was ‘6’5” big man Lou Stallone ‘20. The junior who already has a full ride to Arkansas on a Baseball scholarship as pitcher showed that he has the potential to be a two-sport star.

Amassing a 25-point advantage 9:30 left to play in regulation, the Friars went on to win by 30 points. Coach Laguna was oozing with optimism as he watched his young squad perform from the sidelines. “It’s gonna take some maturing. It’s gonna take some time but they’re a good bunch and I think they’re really buying into each other.

Snoody led the way for St. Anthony scoring a game high 18 points. Kaden Norton and Roshawn Clemente ‘20 were the high men for the players of Stevenson with 7 points each.