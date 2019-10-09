News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Long Island SG picks up Big-10 offer

DeAnte' Mitchell
Staff Writer

Brentwood (NY) shooting guard Jordan Riley has turned into a top target for the Rutgers coaching staff. Head coach Steve Pikiell and assistant coach Steve Hayn have been to his open gym to see him ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}