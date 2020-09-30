Long Island's All Time Leading Scorer
Long Island had another basketball player reach the 2,000-point club which is a special accomplishment as only 16 have been able to achieve that milestone. What makes 5”9 guard Zaire Baines (Portle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news