Long Island Rankings Breakdown (Week #14)

1. Long Island Lutheran 18-5 Independent Prev 1

LuHi checks in once again in the number spot like they have all season. The Crusaders have officially finished their regular season schedule and are preparing for the playoffs. While the Federation was canceled, they were invited to compete in the Alhambra tournament in Maryland from March 10-12th which they’ve announced they will be attending.

2. Baldwin 20-1 Nassau AA2 Prev 3

Baldwin just continues to handle business and climb the rankings as they are now at #2. The Bruins pounded Port Washington by nearly 30 in their first playoff game and look like they’re going to be tough to stop. They will look to wrap up Section VIII’s AA title against Plainview 7:30 on Saturday at Hofstra University.

3. Kings Park 22-0 Suffolk A5 Prev 4

While teams have started to struggle or fade away the Kingsmen refuse. They now check in at the #3 spot after their 3-point victory over top 10 Hauppauge. Kings Park will look to cap off their spectacular undefeated season in style as they take on Deer Park 6 o’clock on Tuesday at Longwood High School.

4. Chaminade 21-4 CHSAA Prev 5

Chaminade slides up 1 slot to #4 after their playoff victory against St. John the Baptist over the weekend. The Flyers finished the year as regular season champions and will look add another Catholic League championship on Thursday. They take on a tough number 2 seed Holy Trinity 7:30 at Hofstra.

5. Northport 20-2 Suffolk AA2 Prev 7

The Tigers have been one of the most solid and consistent teams on the Island this season. They’re hard work has paid off as they now enter the top 5 for the first time this year. Northport was able to cruise by rival Smithtown West in a 12-point playoff victory over the weekend. This weekend they will take on Hills East 2pm at Hofstra for a chance at Section XI’s AA title.

6. Deer Park 17-4 Suffolk A4 Prev 8

Deer Park remains red hot as they creep up the list to number 6. The Falcons grinded out a quality win over Wyandanch on Friday to advance to the Finals. They will take on undefeated Kings Park 6 o’clock Tuesday at Longwood High School.

7. Syosset 20-1 Nassau AA1 Prev 2

The Braves check in at number 7 this week after suffering a devastating 4-point loss to Plainview last week. Syosset had a key player in foul trouble and decided to sit him for most of the game which hurt them offensively. While the result is disappointing the Braves have been phenomenal over the past two seasons and have done an excellent job of putting their basketball program on the map.

8. Hills East 17-6 Suffolk AA3 Prev NR

The Thunderbirds originally were a top 5 program during the first week of rankings and have clawed their way back into the top ten. They took on a tough non-league schedule, got a few losses but did it just to prepare themselves for the playoffs. It seems to be paying off as Hills took down a tough Brentwood squad despite being down 13 entering the 4th quarter. They will play Northport over the weekend at Hofstra for a chance at Suffolk’s AA title.

9. Manhasset 18-2 Nassau A3 Prev NR

The Indians have had a tremendous season in Nassau and have been just on the cusp of our rankings all year. We’ve followed them closely and after earning the #1 seed in the A playoffs plus their recent victory over Plainedge we felt they deserved to be in the top ten. This Tuesday they take on Southside at Hofstra in the semifinals and will be heavy favorites.

10. Smithtown West 21-2 Suffolk AA3 Prev 6

Smithtown West drops down to our number 10 spot after suffering a 12-point loss to Northport last week. The Bulls were set up for a run at the finals but were cut short after not being able to get critical stops in the second half. They had a terrific season despite their semifinal loss and look to be strong contenders for next year as they return some key pieces.



