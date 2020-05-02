News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-02 16:23:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Long Island Native Takes The Lead

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

There were limited opportunities for this Long Island native to play this season. Now, with no spring/summer season on the horizon, 6’9” Jake Tavroff (Northfield Mount Hermon MA ‘21) is at home, c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}