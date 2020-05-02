Long Island Native Takes The Lead
There were limited opportunities for this Long Island native to play this season. Now, with no spring/summer season on the horizon, 6’9” Jake Tavroff (Northfield Mount Hermon MA ‘21) is at home, c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news