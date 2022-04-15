Long Island Native Seizes NEC Offer
This week has been a busy week of offers for many prospects in New York. After a two-year hiatus AAU season has returned and college coaches are now offering players, they missed.On Wednesday, 6’1”...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news