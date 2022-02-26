Long Island native earns SWAC offer
As a physical and consistent rebounding presence, Jaquel Morris of Eagle Academy II has been one of the most workmanlike bigs in the city this season. Morris, who is averaging 12+ rebounds per game...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news