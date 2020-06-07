Life’s a beach, then you get offers
The beach is where you will catch 6’0” PG Isaiah Thompson (Peddie School, NJ ‘21) working out daily with his trainer. The young guard finished his season strong and now he has a few offers.The poin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news