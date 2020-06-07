News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-07 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Life’s a beach, then you get offers

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

The beach is where you will catch 6’0” PG Isaiah Thompson (Peddie School, NJ ‘21) working out daily with his trainer. The young guard finished his season strong and now he has a few offers.The poin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}