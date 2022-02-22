Level of play increases during B/Q Diocesan Tourney

BRIARWOOD, NY – With the CHSAA regular season in the books, the Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan Tournament marks the early rounds of the Class AA playoffs. On Monday, first round action took place at Molloy HS. Here are brief recaps.

It was the second coming of the NBA All-Star game as 6’5” Jaream Eason ‘22 from Loughlin Lions and the Knights 6’0” Anthony Russo ‘22 did their best Steph Curry impersonation, together draining 5 of the 7 first quarter three pointers. Holy Cross fought valiantly but fell behind early. The result of a balanced scoring attack.

Russo cooled his heels in the second quarter as the Lions successfully defended him. Tyler Castro stepped up aggressively in the second quarter for the Knights but offense by 6’1” Christian Joe ‘22 and defense in paint by 6’6” Daye Kaba ‘24 sustained the Lions advantage as the half ended.

Down 41 – 33 to start the third quarter, light a match Russo got sparked once again from the perimeter. Holy Cross made a run and a bucket by 6’3” Thomas Collison ‘23 sliced Loughlin’s lead to a deuce with three-minute left in the quarter.

The Knights still trailed by four as the fourth quarter took flight, but they were gaining momentum spearheaded by the play of Collison and 6’4” Devin Grant ‘22 and tied the game at 66 with 6 minutes left in regulation. Russo finished with seven trifectas, he was scoreless in the fourth quarter. Conversely, Loughlin was fueled by the play of 6’4” Jakai Sanders ‘24 and Kaba eeked out a three-point victory.

Eason paced Loughlin with 26 points with Sanders and Kaba contributing 21 and 17, respectively. Russo was the high man for Holy Cross with 21 points.