NYCHoops - Legendary L.I. coach retires to watch talented twins

Leaving the game is hard but stepping down on your terms is sweeter. Coaching since 1988 legendary coach Jeff Weiss stepped down from his head coaching duties at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Long Island, NY.

Weiss served dual duties as an Athletic Director and Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach. While at Lawrence Woodmere, he stacks the deck building a powerhouse program at a small independent school.

With 626 career wins under his belt he holds a firm grip as 10th All-Time in New York Basketball State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS). In 2010, he was inducted into the New York Basketball Hall of Fame by the Coaches Association of NY. On the court that same year the school name their home court in his honor.

The coach has earned 19 league Championships, 8 NYSAIS State Championships, and two New York State Federation titles. He was named Coach of the Year 15 times by the league, and by the BCANY five times, and named Nassau Coach of the Year. This year Coach Weiss was selected by the Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame however, the ceremony was postponed to September of 2021.