Left-Handed Uprising in Brooklyn

With open gyms and practices underway in the five boroughs, several enticing and under the radar young prospects have come alive as sharpshooting on ball and off ball scorers. The table is set for an explosion of left-hand scorers to arrive this year and down the road. Here is a look at several Brooklyn-bred lefties who have been noteworthy from the gate.

Dilan Bryan, Bedford Academy—The Class of 2022 guard is a vital figure in a fleet of left-handed sharpshooters currently plying their trade at Bedford under legendary New York City scorer Rob Phelps. Bryan is a tone setter for this team as a veteran shot maker and a guy who can pick his spots offensively. Phelps’ team currently features four left-handed scorers in total, a rare aspect at this level and in high school basketball in general. Given Bedford’s emphasis on academics and academically enriched culture, Bryant has the recruitable student athlete attributes as a high academic prospect.

Sean Johnson, Bedford Academy—The Class of 2024 guard is another lefty who Phelps has emphasized the importance of on this year’s Bedford team. As a hard attacking guard with a smooth jumper and off the dribble repertoire, he is savoring a prominent role as a sophomore.