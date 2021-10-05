Left-Handed Uprising in Brooklyn
With open gyms and practices underway in the five boroughs, several enticing and under the radar young prospects have come alive as sharpshooting on ball and off ball scorers. The table is set for an explosion of left-hand scorers to arrive this year and down the road. Here is a look at several Brooklyn-bred lefties who have been noteworthy from the gate.
Dilan Bryan, Bedford Academy—The Class of 2022 guard is a vital figure in a fleet of left-handed sharpshooters currently plying their trade at Bedford under legendary New York City scorer Rob Phelps. Bryan is a tone setter for this team as a veteran shot maker and a guy who can pick his spots offensively. Phelps’ team currently features four left-handed scorers in total, a rare aspect at this level and in high school basketball in general. Given Bedford’s emphasis on academics and academically enriched culture, Bryant has the recruitable student athlete attributes as a high academic prospect.
Sean Johnson, Bedford Academy—The Class of 2024 guard is another lefty who Phelps has emphasized the importance of on this year’s Bedford team. As a hard attacking guard with a smooth jumper and off the dribble repertoire, he is savoring a prominent role as a sophomore.
Robert Phelps, Jr., Christ The King HS—As a coach’s son, the grind is inevitable. Phelps Jr. has quickly developed into an upstart left-handed shot maker with smooth handles, mid-range game, and beyond his years feel for the game. At 6-feet-1 and already sporting size thirteen sneakers as a 13-year-old first-year student, the upside and potential is palpable. Phelps Jr. is tall and lanky for his age group, with ample room to fill out. With his instinctive scoring as a lefty with a refined skill set, he could very well be 6-foot-6 in the ensuing few years. He will certainly invest in the workload—he knows no other way.
D’Mair Williams, Brooklyn Law—The long and lanky left-handed Class of 2023 guard has been a revelation as a shot maker and poised scoring guard for the Jets. After a busy summer with a team that traversed the city playing on the best possible courts indoor and outdoor, the 6-foot-2 Williams has the catch and fire game and efficiency as a high production scoring threat. He’s got a significant motor out of the backcourt, with multiple games of double digit rebounds this summer and fall. Williams recently grabbed fifteen boards during a 59-49 victory over Hills East HS in the MTG tournament.