Leadership Trio Shows Strong Upside
Guard Khalid Ortiz-Price #3 of Leadership Academy is an unselfish leader and team player for the Lions Varsity Basketball team. He is a hard worker who has scoring ability, but he is mostly known f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news