News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

L.I. guard moves up in class

Hdmtg75bcqk9hf8uqhp9
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As one of Long Island's premier scorers last season, it was always a bit of a challenge for 5'10" guard Ahkee Anderson '20 to find competition out in Class C that would bring the best out of him. H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}